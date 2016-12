Sweet Pea

-A001791-

Sweet Pea is a 2 month old, female, tricolor, Rat Terrier blend. Sweet Pea is fitting of her name due to her lovable and gentle nature. This gal may be tiny but she is sure to keep you warm during this winter time. If you love waggin’ tails, puppy breath, and wet kisses, then Sweet Pea is your girl. Sweet Pea will become available for adoption on 11/30/2016 at 10am at our CCSPCA Adoption Center .