Meet Ducky

-A000638-

Ducky is a 2 month old, male, orange tabby, Domestic Short Hair. Ducky is a handsome little guy who is looking for a foster home! Ducky came in as a stray and needs a little more time to grow before he can be put up for adoption. He is looking for lovable foster parents who will give him a warm home where he can grow strong and healthy before he comes back and finds his furr-ever home! Ducky will need about 2 weeks in foster care and a foster parent who is ready for an energetic and playful kitten!