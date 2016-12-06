Kyle Allen Sarver of Fresno. A judge has issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of auto theft, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

On November 22nd at 1:30 am, a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy observed a suspicious van driving near the intersection of Griffith and Van Ness in Fresno’s Old Fig Garden Neighborhood. As soon as the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the driver pulled over and all three people got out of the van and ran away. Additional deputies responded, surrounded the area and began to search for the suspects. A Sheriff K-9 alerted a deputy that two of the men were hiding on the roof of a home located on the 4200 block of N. Wilson Ave. Deputies arrested both men. The third person was not found.

The van was later determined to be stolen, but was never reported to police. One of the arrestees was Kyle Sarver. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail. He spent six days locked up and was then let out as part of a probation release agreement.

Sarver is 18 years old. He is described as 6’1”, 160 lbs. with brown eyes and short brown hair. He has a tattoo of a cross under his left eye.

If you know the location of Kyle Sarver, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.