Brandon Engleman of Fresno. He is wanted in connection with multiple assaults involving a firearm. He also has an active no bail parole warrant.

Engleman is described as white, 5’9”, 170 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on several areas of his body and goes by a nickname of “Milkweed.”

Engleman is known to frequent the west side of Fresno, particularly the area of Parkway Drive and Belmont Ave. He may be driving a light colored SUV or pickup truck with a camper shell. Brandon Engleman is considered armed and dangerous, so you should not approach him.

If you know the location of Brandon Engleman, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.