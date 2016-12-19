The Fresno Police Department’s most wanted person of the week – Domestic Violence suspect Nicholas Masters

On December 12, 2016, Fresno Police Officers responded to the 1500 Block of East Hedges Ave regarding a victim of domestic violence. Upon arriving, officers located a 30 year-old female suffering from injuries to her face and head. The victim told police that her live-in boyfriend became angry and started arguing with her. The suspect, Nicholas Masters, grabbed her by her neck and began striking her on her face and head, knocking her to the floor in front of her one-year old daughter before fleeing the residence. The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries. Nicholas Masters has an extensive criminal record and been involved in eight domestic incidents this last year. He is wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence and believed to be hiding in the Fresno area.

If you know the location of Nicholas Masters please call CRIME STOPPERS at 498-7867. ALL TIPS REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

CHARGES: PC 273: Spousal Abuse

Warrant # F-16907364