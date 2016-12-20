Win tickets to Fifty Shades of Men “The Show” Chippendale Cast Members!

It’s Ladies Night Out! Mega 97.9 with your chance to win tickets to see Fifty Shades of Men “The Show” Chippendale Cast Members presented by Rick P Productions Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at the Fresno Fairgrounds in Fresno, CA.

Starting Monday, December 19th, tune in to the Mega Morning Show with Jeff, Ruth and Roddy each weekday and listen for them to give you the cue to call to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

When you hear the cue to call, pick up the phone and call the Mega 97.9 Studios at 1.800.265.MEGA (6342) and you could win tickets to see Fifty Shades of Men on February 15th.

Fifty Shades of Men “The Show” Chippendale Cast Members

presented by Rick P Productions

Saturday, February 25th – 7:00 PM

Tower Theatre

Fresno, CA

Tickets are on sale now! Tickets and information available online at BigFootTicket.com

Must be 18 years and older to attend 50 Shades of Men: the Show!

