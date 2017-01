Rick P Productions presents Fifty Shades of Men “The Show” Chippendale Cast Members on Saturday, February 25th at 7:00 PM at the Fresno Fairgrounds in Fresno, CA.

Fifty Shades of Men “The Show” Chippendale Cast Members

presented by Rick P Productions

Saturday, February 25th – 7:00 PM

Tower Theatre

Fresno, CA

Buy Tickets

Tickets are on sale now! Tickets and information available online at BigFootTicket.com