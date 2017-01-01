February 10: Mega Valentine’s Super Love Jam 2017

Fresno’s Mega 97.9, the Valley’s Concert Connection, teams up with Pacific Concert Group and Ed Dena’s Auto Center for the 2017 Mega Valentine’s Super Love Jam on Friday night, February 10th at the Selland Arena. This is our biggest one yet featuring The Moments, Deniece Williams, Heatwave, GQ, Force MD’s, Ready For The World, The Deele, The Impressions and special guest the legendary Patti Drew.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2nd! Tickets available at the Selland Arena Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.com

