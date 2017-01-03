Ambrosio Garcia of Fresno. A judge has issued arrest warrant due to him missing his court appearance for an assault charge.

On August 19th, at a home near Highway 99 an Shaw in Fresno, a pregnant woman got into an argument with her boyfriend, Ambrosio Garcia. Garcia then forced her to the ground and squeezed her neck to the point where she had trouble breathing. Garcia eventually left the home, but later returned and assaulted her again by strangling her. Someone passing by saw this and quickly dialed 911. Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded, but were unable to find Garcia. They did issue an emergency protective order on her behalf.

A few days later, Garcia showed up to the house. The woman called the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded and arrested Garcia. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail. He spent six weeks there and was let out as part of a probation release.

Garcia is described as 5’11”, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and is balding with brown hair. He also has a mustache.

If you know the location of Ambrosio Garcia, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.