Jonathan Lea of Dunlap. A judge has issued arrest warrant due to him missing his court appearance on felony charges of possessing marijuana for sale and child abuse and endangerment.

On September 6th, Fresno County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives responded to a piece of property on Millwood Road in Dunlap for a report of a marijuana grow. Detectives contacted seven and eight year old sisters who were living in a travel trailer with unsanitary conditions. It was filled with garbage, did not have running water and had an inadequate sewage system. Detectives then contacted Jonathan Lea, the girls’ father, and found a garden on his property with more than 700 marijuana plants. They chopped down the plants and turned the children over to Child Protective Services. Detectives arrested Lea through a citation and he was released with the agreement he would appear in court, but he never showed up to his hearing.

Lea is described as a 29 year old white man. He is 5’10”, 240 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He have a mustache and goatee.

If you know the location of Jonathan Lea, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.