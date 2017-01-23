Rasmus Lee Gohlke of Fresno. A parole warrant has been issued for his arrest due to the fact he recently removed his GPS ankle monitoring device.

Gohlke is a registered sex offender who has an extensive criminal history who has missed his last appointment to check in with his parole agent. He is known to hang out in the Mayfair and Parkway areas of Fresno.

Gohlke is 30 years old, white, 5’10”, 160 lbs., with green eyes and short brown hair.

If you know the location of Rasmus Gohlke, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.