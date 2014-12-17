It’s Ladies Night Out! Mega 97.9 with your chance to win tickets to see Fifty Shades of Men “The Show” Chippendale Cast Members presented by Rick P Productions Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at the Fresno Fairgrounds in Fresno, CA.… More
Mega 97.9 with your chance to win to $50 in Bonus Cash and $50 in Food Vouchers from Eagle Mountain Casino! Each week of this year’s professional football season, Noddy Roddy will feature “Noddy Roddy’s Big 3 at 3” brought to you by Eagle Mountain Casino.… More
Fresno’s Mega 97.9, the Valley’s Concert Connection, teams up with Pacific Concert Group and Ed Dena’s Auto Center for the 2017 Mega Valentine’s Super Love Jam on Friday night, February 10th at the Selland Arena.… More
(CNN) – Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square. The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing onstage in front of millions t… More
(CNN) – William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show “M*A*S*H,” “has died, his agent told CNN.Christopher passed away Saturday morning, agent Robert Malcom… More
(CNN) – Allan Williams, the man credited with discovering and first supporting the Beatles, has died. He was 86.Active on the Liverpudlian music scene for decades after his association with the po… More
(CNN) – It’s a time of new beginnings.We are leaving 2016 behind and fully embracing the New Year.What better time to get into the fresh streaming options from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO… More