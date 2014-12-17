There is no custom code to display.

There is no custom code to display.

What’s Happening

Noddy Roddy’s Big 3 at 3!

Noddy Roddy’s Big 3 at 3!

Mega 97.9 with your chance to win to $50 in Bonus Cash and $50 in Food Vouchers from Eagle Mountain Casino! Each week of this year’s professional football season, Noddy Roddy will feature “Noddy Roddy’s Big 3 at 3” brought to you by Eagle Mountain Casino.More

February 10: Mega Valentine’s Super Love Jam 2017

February 10: Mega Valentine’s Super Love Jam 2017

Fresno’s Mega 97.9, the Valley’s Concert Connection, teams up with Pacific Concert Group and Ed Dena’s Auto Center for the 2017 Mega Valentine’s Super Love Jam on Friday night, February 10th at the Selland Arena.More

Entertainment News

Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag

Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag

(CNN) – Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square. The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing onstage in front of millions tMore

Last Played