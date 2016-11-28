The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office most wanted person of the week is:

Tomas Ortiz of Huron. A judge has issued a probation violation arrest warrant related to an assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

In May of 2016, Huron Police responded to a disturbance on the 16000 block of 5th Street. Tomas Ortiz got into an argument with his roommate, which resulted in Ortiz grabbing a knife and jabbing it in the direction of his roommate. Once Huron Police officers arrived and tried to detain Ortiz, he pushed both of the officers. They were finally able to take Ortiz into custody and booked him into the Fresno County Jail.

Ortiz spent 3 ½ months in Jail and was released after serving his time.

Ortiz is 26 years old. He is described as 5’4”, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know the location of Tomas Ortiz, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867.

All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.